6,541 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $6,533,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $235.84 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

