6,678 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.22.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

