6,750 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

