916 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,337 shares of company stock worth $5,485,898. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of ADUS opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

