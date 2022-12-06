Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.2 days.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of ABCZF stock opened at 17.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.49 and its 200 day moving average is 14.92. Abcam has a twelve month low of 12.86 and a twelve month high of 23.08.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

