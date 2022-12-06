Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.2 days.
Abcam Price Performance
Shares of ABCZF stock opened at 17.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.49 and its 200 day moving average is 14.92. Abcam has a twelve month low of 12.86 and a twelve month high of 23.08.
Abcam Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCZF)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.