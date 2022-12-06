Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Position Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 56,494.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 727,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 725,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,372,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,896,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

SIVR stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

