ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
ACNB Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $318.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at ACNB
In other ACNB news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
ACNB Company Profile
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
