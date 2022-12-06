ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

ACNB Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $318.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

Get ACNB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACNB

In other ACNB news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ACNB by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACNB by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.