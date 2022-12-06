AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Update

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 875,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AEON Mall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLLF opened at 14.41 on Tuesday. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of 13.88 and a fifty-two week high of 15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.41.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. The company also provides agency services. It operates 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

