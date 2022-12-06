Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Stories

