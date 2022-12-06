Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,026 shares of company stock worth $27,974,448 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

