Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.46. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

