ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after buying an additional 181,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

