Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

