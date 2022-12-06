Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.