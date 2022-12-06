ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,600 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 1,524,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALPEK Price Performance
Shares of ALPEK stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. ALPEK has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.37.
ALPEK Company Profile
