ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,600 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 1,524,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ALPEK stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. ALPEK has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

