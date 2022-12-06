Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

