American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.