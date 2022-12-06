American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

