American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $360,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.