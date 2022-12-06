American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

OLLI opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

