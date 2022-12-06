American International Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Ingevity worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

