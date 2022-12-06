American International Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,912,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 185,331 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 179,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

