American International Group Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $185.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.