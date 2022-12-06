American International Group Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Waters by 234.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $340.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.41. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

