American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

