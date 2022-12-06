American International Group Inc. Sells 24,989 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $46,121,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in PPL by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $25,216,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

