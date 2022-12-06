American International Group Inc. Sells 530 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $586.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.70 and a 200-day moving average of $526.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

