American International Group Inc. Sells 594 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of ICU Medical worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Performance

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average is $162.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.