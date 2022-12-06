American International Group Inc. Sells 9,525 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Associated Banc worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 519,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,085 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ASB opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

