American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Serkan Kutan Sells 15,903 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 4,813 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $19,203.87.

American Well Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.31. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

