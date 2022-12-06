Analysts Issue Forecasts for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of GIII opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $495,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

