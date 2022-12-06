Analysts Issue Forecasts for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.0 %

WST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

WST stock opened at $239.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

