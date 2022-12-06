Analysts Offer Predictions for Great Ajax Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Great Ajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Ajax’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

AJX opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.75%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

