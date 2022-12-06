Analysts Offer Predictions for nCino, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for nCino in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nCino’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $527,079. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
