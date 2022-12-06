Analysts Offer Predictions for Realty Income Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.