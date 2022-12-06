Analysts Offer Predictions for Tecnoglass Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Insider Activity

TGLS stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 71.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,837 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.