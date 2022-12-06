Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.03.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$91.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$87.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

