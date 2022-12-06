Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $8.98

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZUN. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 354.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 26.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Price Performance

About Baozun

Shares of BZUN opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

