Analysts Set Expectations for DENSO Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENSO in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for DENSO’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

