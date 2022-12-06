Analysts Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $22.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 8.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $56.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

