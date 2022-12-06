Analysts Set ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Price Target at $160.00

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf raised ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

