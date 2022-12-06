Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources Stock Down 7.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

AR stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.51.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.