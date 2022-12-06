Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

