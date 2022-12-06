Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.45% of Argo Group International worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 171,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after buying an additional 144,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

ARGO opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.