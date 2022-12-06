Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARDS stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

