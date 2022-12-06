Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.61). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ARWR opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after buying an additional 270,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.