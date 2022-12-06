ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,253,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 2,460,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,536.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

ASICS stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

