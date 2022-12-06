Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 639,859 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

About Assembly Biosciences

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

