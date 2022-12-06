Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

