Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
