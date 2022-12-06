Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUROW opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.